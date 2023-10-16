GDP Growth, Ukraine's Reconstruction: Shmyhal Meets With U.S. Special Representative

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker. They discussed the points of GDP growth.

“On 16 October, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker in Kyiv,” the Government portal informs .

As noted, the parties focused on the growth points of Ukraine's GDP: processing in the agricultural sector, energy, the military-industrial complex, construction, IT and machine building. They also discussed mine clearance and joint business support programs in Ukraine.

“Ukraine's exports are a key component of economic growth. We are working to expand export opportunities and the functioning of the Black Sea grain corridor. In this context, an effective war risk insurance system is important. We are coordinating our work with American partners,” the Prime Minister said.

Shmyhal and Pritzker also discussed sources of financing for Ukraine's recovery. The Head of Government stressed that the aggressor must pay for the damage caused. The parties raised the issue of the use of frozen Russian assets. The Prime Minister thanked the United States for its significant financial assistance.

As the Prime Minister noted, Ukraine creates favorable conditions for foreign business:“We are implementing reforms, investment support, industrial parks, PPP projects and concessions. We have successful cases of energy cooperation between Energoatom and Westinghouse.”

Shmyhal invited American companies to develop their business in Ukraine.

Photos: Cabinet's press service