FONASBA Annual Meeting Kicks Off In Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 16 (Petra) - The Federation of National Associations of Ship Brokers and Agents' (FONASBA) annual meeting 2023 kicked off in Amman on Monday in partnership with the Jordan Shipping Association.In opening remarks, Minister of Transport Wesam Tahtamouni emphasized the importance of Jordan hosting such events to promote the local market, attract investments, develop modern infrastructure and expand towards regional and global markets.The government, she added, is committed to turn Jordan into a hub in the Middle East, supporting regional markets with fair competition and governance and creating a conducive environment to achieve sustainable development goals for the transport sector.She pointed out that the national economic modernization vision included important projects to improve the transport system to meet its primary goal of achieving a better future through unleashing potentials for sustaining economic growth, creating job opportunities and improving the quality of life.Tahtamouni affirmed the Ministry's commitment to boosting partnerships with all stakeholders in the public and private sectors and professional associations, which is demonstrated through the transport sector's 6.25 percent contribution to the GDP in 2022.The three-day FONASBA annual meeting will cover topics such as green transport, maritime transport, environmental concerns, maritime drug smuggling prevention and challenges to cruise ships.