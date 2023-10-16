Azerenergy Provides Update On Commissioned Substations In Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Azerbaijan's
AzerEnergy has commissioned 12 substations in Karabakh and Eastern
Zangazur, Trend reports.
President of AzerEnergy Baba Rzayev said that so far, the OJSC
has laid more than 700 kilometers of 330 and 110 kV high-voltage
power transmission lines.
For instance, a 75-kilometer power transmission line was
constructed from Fuzuli to Shusha. Also "Fuzuli" and "Shukurbayli"
substations with a capacity of 110/35/10 kV were constructed in
Fuzuli city.
In addition, the "Dashkasan-Kalbajar" double-circuit 110 kV
power line was commissioned, and "Kalbajar" substation with a
capacity of 110/35/10 kV was built. The "Jabrayil" substation with
a capacity of 110/35/10 kV was commissioned on the anniversary of
the liberation of Jabrayil.
Furthermore, "Zangilan" and "Gubadly" substations with a
capacity of 110/35/10 kV were commissioned, as well as "Aghdam-1",
"Aghdam-2" and the Karabakh Regional Center for Digital
Management.
Within the framework of the international
Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Europe energy project, the foundation of the 330
kV "Jabrayil" energy hub was laid, which was constructed within a
year and commissioned in May 2023.
Baba Rzayev also noted that all substations are connected to
Azerbaijan's unified energy grid.
He reminded that just four days after Azerbaijan carried out
anti-terrorist measures against the Armenian separatist formations
in Karabakh, on September 20, 2023, Khankendi city was disconnected
from Armenia's energy grid and connected to Azerbaijan's energy
grid.
The volume of electricity generation in Azerbaijan amounted to
20.2 billion kWh from January through September 2023.
MENAFN16102023000187011040ID1107246897
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.