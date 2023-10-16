Jewish citizens in Munich advised to hide religious symbols

(MENAFN) Amidst heightened tensions stemming from the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, the Jewish community in Munich, Germany, has been urged to exercise caution and conceal any indications of their religious affiliation. In a recent newsletter released by the Jewish Community of Munich, members were provided with safety recommendations in light of the escalating violence in the Middle East. The advisory went as far as suggesting the covering of any visible signs of Judaism, including symbols associated with Israel.



The organization emphasized the importance of vigilance, discretion, and advised against participating in pro-Palestinian demonstrations, as well as refraining from publicly displaying Israeli or Jewish emblems. This measure comes in response to concerns over potential reprisals due to the ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hamas. German authorities have been unwavering in their support for Israel, particularly in the aftermath of a deadly attack perpetrated by Hamas, the Palestinian armed group governing Gaza.



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reinforced this stance by declaring that the federal government would implement a prohibition on any public exhibitions of support for Hamas. This ban extends to fundraising initiatives for the group and includes online content that applauds its actions. Scholz unequivocally stated, "At this moment there is only one place for Germany: standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Israel."



Given the apprehension surrounding potential violence, police authorities have taken precautionary measures by prohibiting several pro-Palestinian rallies throughout the week. This includes the cancellation of a planned event at Berlin's iconic Brandenburg Gate on Friday.



Despite these preventive measures, some demonstrations have persisted, leading law enforcement to intervene and disband gatherings. In one instance in the German capital, three individuals were detained as a result of such efforts. The situation underscores the delicate balance between freedom of expression and the need to maintain public safety in the face of deeply impassioned geopolitical conflicts.



MENAFN16102023000045015687ID1107246113