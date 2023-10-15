Georgian Regions Host Wine Days Festival Celebrating Winemaking Tradition

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Wine Days festival is being held from October 7 to October 15
for the second year in Georgia in 23 municipalities, celebrating
the history and culture of winemaking in the country, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
The festival, held on the initiative of the Georgian Prime
Minister Irakli Garibashvili, has showcased traditional dishes,
different types of wine from large and small wineries, as well as
other alcoholic drinks.
Marked in different regions of the country, the festival
includes wine tasting, food courts, zones for entertaining
activities and fair events.
The annual Wine Days festival will increase the awareness of
Georgian wine and promote the country's tourism potential, Deputy
Economy Minister Mariam Kvrivishvili said in her speech at the
opening event in the town of Gurjaani, as part of the ongoing
festival throughout the country.
Kvrivishvili said the guests of the festival had the opportunity
to taste the unique Georgian wine produced by more than 340
Georgian winemakers.
She added that Gurjaani was also visited by representatives of
the world's leading media outlets from Europe and the United
States, including Forbes, Vinorandum, Vince Magazine and other
publications, to learn more about Georgia's tourism potential and
the“uniqueness” of the country's wine.
Maia Omiadze, the Head of the Georgian National Tourism
Administration, also said the Wine Days would contribute to the
development of both international and local tourism and noted the
GNTA“constantly” supported the promotion of such festivals.
