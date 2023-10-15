President Ilham Aliyev Raises National Flag Of Azerbaijan In Khojaly Town

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has raised
the national flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the town of
Khojaly.
The head of state toured the town.
The town of Khojaly was occupied on the night of February 25-26,
1992. The Armenian invaders committed one of the bloodiest
genocides in history against the Azerbaijani people in Khojaly. As
a result of this genocide, 613 civilians were killed.
