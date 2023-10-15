VTC Holds Occupational Safety Course For 15 Iraqi Trainers

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 15 (Petra) - Vocational Training Corporation (VTC)/ Marka Occupational Safety and Health Institute (OSHI) on Sunday began a training course in the field of occupational safety and health for 15 Iraqi trainers, within the framework of its joint cooperation with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).During the opening ceremony, VTC Assistant Director General for Technical and Administrative Affairs, Ibrahim Tarawneh, said VTC provides "advanced" training services that are compatible with modern technology and international training standards.He also stressed VTC's readiness to cooperate with local and international bodies to hold competency-raising courses in this field.To date, Tarawneh noted the institute graduated more than 20,000 young technical workers specialized in the fields of occupational safety and health at the regional level since its establishment in 1983.Tarawneh lauded JICA's support to develop Jordan's safety institutes in Marka, Irbid and Aqaba and provide them with modern technology in this field.The course, which spans over 10 days and provides 40 training hours, includes lectures and practices on chemical hazard measuring devices, height training, electrical risks, and safety hacks in construction projects.