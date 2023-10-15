Ukraine's Defense Ministry Accepts For Service New Models Of Military Equipment

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) By order of the Ministry of Defense, a multi-purpose helicopter and a high-speed motorcycle were accepted for the supply to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

That's according to the Ministry of Defense , Ukrinform reports.

"Next samples of military equipment – a VO 105 E-4 helicopter and a KTM 450 EXC motorcycle – have been accepted for delivery to the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the statement reads.

As noted by the Ministry of Defense, the German-made VO 105 E-4 multi-purpose helicopter is used for surveillance. It can also carry passengers and cargo.

"The high-speed KTM 450 EXC motorcycle allows for transporting servicemen and light weapons over rugged terrain," the ministry added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ministry of Defense put into operation three samples of the first ShaBlya remote-controlled combat module.