Egypt Celebrates The Egypt Celebrates The World Migratory Bird Day

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt celebrates the World Migratory Bird Day on the social media platforms of the Ministry of Environment, which is held this year under the slogan“Water: Sustaining Bird Life” and falls on October 14 of each year, as it is celebrated twice a year during the second Saturday of May and October.

These two days are associated with the timing of bird migrations, which begin at the beginning of summer and the beginning of fall.

Egypt's Minister of Environment, Yasmine Fouad; said that celebrating World Bird Day is an annual awareness campaign that emphasizes the need to preserve migratory birds and their habitats, highlight the threats facing birds when migrating, and learn about nature and its riches in a way that achieves the common interests of all and contributes to the participation of the individual and society in protect and preserve these natural resources.

The Minister of Environment explained that the slogan of World Migratory Bird Day this year highlights the importance of water in the lives of migratory birds, the importance of international cooperation to preserve them, and the sustainability of their migration paths that depend largely on water.

Migratory birds depend on water and associated habitats of lakes, rivers, streams, ponds, marshes and coastal wetlands; To breed, rest and refuel during migration and winter. However, increasing human demand for water, coupled with climate change, pollution and other factors threaten these precious aquatic ecosystems.

The Minister of Environment pointed out that birds are global ambassadors for nature, as they connect us and give us information about different environments on the planet. They also connect people with nature during their annual trips and the many threats that these trips include to help us preserve the environmental balance of planet Earth.

Fouad noted that Egypt at the national level has undertaken many efforts to protect migratory birds, the most important of which is integrating migratory soaring bird conservation programs with development sectors, especially the energy and tourism sectors.

The minister added that there is a trend in Egypt to encourage bird-watching tourism, especially in the city of Sharm El-Sheikh, in which interest has begun, and many tourism companies are organizing trips in this field, in addition to holding many conferences urging the promotion of this different type of tourism.