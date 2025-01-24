The Night Agent Renewed For Season 3 Ahead Of Season 2 Release: Cast, Story & Everything We Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The popular spy drama The Night Agent has been renewed for a third season, even before the release of its highly anticipated second season. Creator Shawn Ryan shared the news with fans, expressing excitement over the series' future.“We're so excited that our fans will get to watch Season 2 in early 2025, and we've been hard at work writing Season 3 to deliver more breathless Peter Sutherland Night Action adventures,” Ryan was quoted as saying to Tudum, reported.

Gabriel Basso reflects on Peter Sutherland's journey

Gabriel Basso, who stars as the titular action hero Peter Sutherland, revealed his thoughts on the character's development and the long road ahead. His reflection on Peter's new reality opens the door for many storytelling possibilities in future seasons.

New cast members joining The Night Agent Season 3

The Night Agent Season 3 will see the return of Basso as Peter Sutherland, along with new series regular cast members:

David Lyons

Jennifer Morrison

Stephen Moyer

Genesis Rodriguez

Callum Vinson

Suraj Sharma has also joined the cast in a recurring role. These new additions are expected to bring fresh excitement to the show as the plot continues to unfold.

Production locations for The Night Agent Season 3

Season 3 of The Night Agent has begun filming in Istanbul and is set to return to New York in 2025 for more action-packed sequences. Fans can expect international settings that enhance the spy thriller's global appeal.

Behind the scenes of The Night Agent

Shawn Ryan remains the creator, showrunner, and executive producer of The Night Agent, continuing his work alongside MiddKid Productions. The executive producing team also includes Marney Hochman, Seth Gordon, Julia Gunn, and several others who have been involved in the success of the show.