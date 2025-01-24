16 Bangladeshi Nationals Held; Assam Police Push Back 6

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati/Agartala, Jan 24 (IANS) Ten Bangladesh nationals were arrested in Meghalaya and Tripura while 6 infiltrators from the neighbouring country were apprehended in Assam and later pushed back to their country by Assam Police, officials said on Friday.

A Border Security Force (BSF) spokesman said that as a goodwill gesture, BSF's Meghalaya frontier handed over six apprehended Bangladeshi nationals to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Friday.

These Bangladeshi nationals were held on Thursday while attempting to cross the international border along the East Jaintia Hills district in Meghalaya.

In another incident, eight Bangladeshis including two women were arrested in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district on Friday.

The intruders, who entered India through Dalu area of West Garo Hills district, found carrying two snakes with them. Legal proceedings have been initiated against them and the two snakes have been handed over to wildlife officials for further action.

In Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a post on the X said that the state police continued its crackdown on infiltration, adding six Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended on Friday.

All of them have been promptly pushed back across the border, he said. The Chief Minister, however, did not mention the name of Assam district where the incident happened.

The infiltrators were identified as Md Juman, Md Sahib, Hanupa Begum, Md Kholil, Saiful Rahman and Rocky.

In Tripura, Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested two Bangladeshi nationals at the Agartala railway station.

During preliminary questioning, the intruders said that they intended to go to Kolkata.

The Bangladeshi nationals were identified as Gyas Uddin (26) and Mainuddin (25) and they are residents of Chottagram of the neighbouring country.

Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations on Sunday, the BSF and other security forces are on the high alert along the India-Bangladesh borders.

Four Indian northeastern states of Tripura (856 km), Meghalaya (443 km), Mizoram (318 km) and Assam (263 km) share an 1,880-km border with Bangladesh.