(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 15 (KUNA)

--

1907 -- Sheikh Mubarak Al-Sabah, Kuwait's seventh ruler, and the British political agent agreed on leasing Al-Shuwaikh harbor for docking ships of the British military fleet.

1956 -- The government printing house was inaugurated.

1967 -- Abdullah Al-Fadhala died at the age of 67. He was the first citizen to use piano in Kuwaiti music.

1983 -- Kuwait Airways took delivery of the first plane, Airbus A-310, as part of a deal to purchase eight aircraft.

1990 -- The Kuwaiti people convention concluded in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with a declaration emphatically rejecting the Iraqi occupation of the State of Kuwait.

2003 -- Kuwait Sporting Club was crowned champion of the 23rd GCC basketball tournament, beating Al-Rayyan of Qatar 71-67.

2004 -- Al-Rai television channel, the first Kuwaiti private channel, began transmission.

2018 -- Kuwait Airways signed a deal with Airbus to buy eight medium and long-range A-330-800 neo aircraft.

2022 -- Kuwait SC won the Arab 34th Arab Basketball championship for the first time in the club's history, beating Egypt's Al-Ahli 78-77. (end) bs