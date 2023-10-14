Iraq Pres., Kuwait Envoy Tackle Bilateral Bonds

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Oct 14 (KUNA) -- Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid on Saturday discussed with Kuwaiti Ambassador in Iraq Tareq Al-Faraj ways of developing bilateral relations between both neighboring countries.

During the meeting, the Iraqi president underlined the significance of promoting and bolstering Iraqi-Kuwaiti relations and broadening the scope of bilateral cooperation to serve both sisterly peoples' common interests, the Iraqi Presidency said in a press release.

He also called for continuing coordination, cooperation and constructive dialogue between Iraq and Kuwait regarding issues of mutual interest.

For his part, the Kuwaiti ambassador conveyed the greetings of the Kuwaiti leadership to the Iraqi president, voicing appreciation to him for interest in strengthening and developing bilateral relations.

He stressed his country's keenness on continuing bilateral cooperation to serve the security and stability of both countries and the entire region. (end)

ahh









MENAFN14102023000071011013ID1107240932