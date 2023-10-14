Dubai: Free Bus Service, Tips To Beat Traffic As Gitex 2023 Begins On Monday

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Dubai is all set to host the 43rd edition of Gitex Global , the world's largest technology and startup exhibition.

Like in the past years, heavy traffic is expected around the venue at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) as thousands of visitors are expected to attend the five-day event from October 16 to 20.

Here are some practical tips on how to reach the venue and enjoy the exhibition from around 6,000 global companies, and“where the best and the brightest minds come together to share what the future of technologies is going to be”.

Use the Metro

Taking the driverless Dubai Metro is the best way to reach DWTC - as one of its stations has direct access to the venue.

The Metro is well-connected to all modes of land transportation – bus, taxi, private vehicles. Commuters are also allowed to bring their foldable bikes and e-scooters aboard the cabins.

Those who drive are advised to ditch their vehicles and use the Metro instead. They can leave their cars at the parking areas at the Centrepoint Metro Station, Etisalat Metro Station, Jebel Ali Metro Station or the multi-storey parking building near Max Station (formerly Al Jafiliya) in Al Kifaf area.

Take note: The Dubai Metro has maintained a punctuality rate of 99.7 per cent, and has surpassed international safety standards with its exceptional operational efficiency.

Just don't forget to purchase or top up your nol card in advance through the ticket machines and in-person counters. Both cash and cards are accepted.

The Dubai Metro is open Monday to Thursday from 5am until 12 midnight. Friday, from 5am to 1am the next day; Saturday, 5am until 12 midnight; and Sunday, from 8am until 12 midnight.

Take free shuttle buses

If you are planning to drive your car, it is advised that you park it at the Dubai Mall Zabeel Extension, and take the free dedicated shuttle buses for pick-up and drop-off at the Dubai Mall parking. These will take you to the Dubai World Trade Centre and back.

Motorists can also park their cars at Business Bay, Al Barsha Traffic Department, and Burjuman Metro digital parking lots and get to Gitex in just 18 minutes by Metro. They can book a parking spot in advance at digitalparking.

Travel by taxi

Thousands of taxis are available daily and there are ride-hailing apps, such as Careem and Uber, that make it easy to book a cab. Careem or Uber apps from another country can also be used to book a ride in Dubai.

