Minister Of Finance Participates In Reception Of Qatari Banks

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Marrakech: The Minister of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari participated in the reception of Qatari banks which was held under the auspices of the Qatar Central Bank (QCB) and in the presence of QCB Governor H E Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed Al Thani, on the sidelines of the Annual Meetings of the Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund, which is being held from Oct. 9 to 15 in Marrakech, Kingdom of Morocco.

A number of CEOs and directors of leading banks, banks and financial institutions attended the reception which was an opportunity for exchange of views and multilateral economic discussions between senior bank officials and decision-makers.

H E Al Kuwari also met with Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance of the Islamic Republic of Iran H E Ehsan Khandouzi, on the sidelines of the Annual Meetings of the Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund, which is being held from Oct. 9 to 15 in Marrakech, Kingdom of Morocco.

Topics pertaining to mutual interests particularly in the financial and economic fields were discussed during the meeting, in addition to measures aimed at broadening the scope of joint cooperation.

H E the Minister of Finance met also with Prime Minister in the Office of the President and Minister of Finance of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana H E Dr Ashni Singh, where they discussed topics relating to mutual interests particularly in the financial and economic fields, in addition to broadening the scope of joint cooperation.

H E Al Kuwari met with Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt H E Hassan Abdullah, on the sidelines of the Annual Meetings of the Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund, which is being held from Oct. 9 to 15 in Marrakech, Kingdom of Morocco. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and topics relating to the latest regional and global economic developments.