Arundhati Roy Tangled Up In India's New Tyranny

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Booker Prize-winning writer Arundhati Roy, author of The God of Small Things , has been charged, along with retired law professor Sheikh Showkat Hussain , for allegedly seditious comments supporting the separation of Kashmir from India

They were speaking at a 2010 Delhi conference, the same year right-wing activist Sushil Pandit filed the complaint on which these latest charges draw.

Nearly 13 years later, on October 10, Delhi's lieutenant governor V K Saxena, with the approval of Narendra Modi's government , sanctioned the prosecution . Roy and Hussain are accused of making statements promoting social enmity, prejudicing national integration and inciting offenses against the state and public tranquillity.

It's the latest in a series of prosecutions and arrests using India's Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act , which was amended in 2019 to allow the government to designate individuals as terrorists, without following any formal judicial process.

Roy and Hussain are not being prosecuted under the sedition law, though. (In May 2022, the Indian Supreme Court ordered a hold on prosecuting such cases, while the Indian government reviews the colonial-era sedition law.)

As India hurtles toward the 2024 national election, liberal-left civil society and independent media have become prime targets of the Modi government.

A strident critic of Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party , Roy used her September acceptance speech for the European Essay Prize to further condemn his government.

She criticized its normalization of Hindu supremacism in public life and institutions, its crony capitalism, and India's burgeoning economic inequality. She noted: