International Council On Archives Congress Abu Dhabi Concludes

MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 13th October, 2023 (WAM) – The International Council on Archives (ICA) Congress Abu Dhabi concluded in the UAE capital today.

The congress was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, under the theme ''Enriching Knowledge Societies''.

The closing ceremony began with a session entitled“Stainable knowledge and a sustainable planet: archives, records and climate change”. The session was attended by Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan Bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, President and Chief Executive Officer of the UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators (UICCA).

During the closing day of the ICA Congress Abu Dhabi, Sheikha Shamma delivered a keynote address, highlighting the importance of archiving and its significant role in shaping and enriching knowledge societies. She underlined the critical role played by experts and archivists in safeguarding cultural and historical heritage, further partaking in a special tour at the exhibitors' pavilion, acquainting herself with the latest modern archival technologies and products that contribute to the preservation and provision of cultural and historical material.

Dr. Abdullah Al Raisi, Cultural Adviser at the UAE Presidential Court and Chairman of the Higher Organisation committee of the 19th International Council on Archives Congress (ICA Congress Abu Dhabi 2023), thanked H.H. Sheikh Mansour for his patronage of the event.

Al Raisi said that the congress reflects the UAE's commitment to supporting and developing archival work, preserving human and cultural heritage, and empowering young people to make decisions and shape a more sustainable future for the archival sector.

For his part, Abdullah Majid Al Ali as Director-General of National Library and Archives highlighted the importance of the role of the Archive and the National Library in preserving the nation's memory with the cultural and knowledge it contains that enriches societies. He also praised the goal of the International Council on Archives Congress in Abu Dhabi 2023, which brought together more than 3,000 experts and specialists from more than 135 countries to exchange knowledge and confront the major challenges facing the field of archives and documentary preservation. He extended all his thanks to the state's leadership for its support in facilitating all existing capabilities to preserve and make available the memory of the homelands.

Josée Kirps, President, International Council on Archives, thanked the UAE for bringing a galaxy of international archives experts under one roof.

In her closing remarks, Kirps expressed her gratitude to Sheikh Mansour for his patronage of the congress, the largest of its kind in the region.

The Congress will have a positive impact in promoting archival work and preserving the cultural and historical heritage in the region, she added.