Vagif Khachatryan's Trial Begins Today

Qabil Ashirov

Today, the trial of Vagif Khachatryan Cherkezovich begins, Azernews reports.

He is accused of committing genocide in Meshali village of Khojaly district. According to the received information, a preparatory session of the court will be held in the administrative building of the Yasamal District Court under the chairmanship of the judge of the Baku Military Court, Jamal Ramazanov.

At the meeting, the questionnaire data of the accused and 59 people affected by the case will be clarified.

It should be noted that Armenian citizen Vagif Khachatryan Cherkezovich, who had been wanted internationally in connection with the Meshali genocide, was detained at the border crossing point of Lachin in July of this year.

In December 1991, the criminal gang of which he was a member killed 25 Azerbaijanis, injured 14 people, and displaced 358 Azerbaijanis from their legal place of residence in Meshali village of Khojaly district.

The 103rd item of the Criminal Code against him (Genocide - killing members of a group with the aim of destroying any national, ethnic, racial or religious group, as a group in whole or in part, seriously harming the health of the members of the group or seriously harming their mental capacity ) and the 107th (Deportation or forced relocation of the population - expelling the population to a country other than their legal location or displacing them with other forced actions) were announced, and a pretrial detention measure was chosen.