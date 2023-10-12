Russian University Proposes Opening IT College In Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russia's Synergy University proposed opening an IT college in Kyrgyzstan, the press service of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic reported, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.

Representatives of the university announced the initiative at a meeting of the Kyrgyz-Russian Business Council, which took place yesterday as part of the 10th Kyrgyz-Russian interregional conference.

In addition, the chambers of commerce and industry of the two countries agreed to hold a honey and nut festival in the regions of Russia.

Following the meeting, two documents were signed:

1. Roadmap for the development of cooperation of the Business Council, which provides for the expansion of cooperation in scientific, technical, educational and cultural fields;

2. Memorandum between the office of the plenipotentiary representative of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Osh region, the Osh regional branch of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation on the creation of an Industrial Park in the region.

Cultural and business events are already planned for 2024 in Issyk-Kul.