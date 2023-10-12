Russian University Proposes Opening IT College In Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russia's Synergy University proposed opening an IT college in
Kyrgyzstan, the press service of the Chamber of Commerce and
Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic reported, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.
Representatives of the university announced the initiative at a
meeting of the Kyrgyz-Russian Business Council, which took place
yesterday as part of the 10th Kyrgyz-Russian interregional
conference.
In addition, the chambers of commerce and industry of the two
countries agreed to hold a honey and nut festival in the regions of
Russia.
Following the meeting, two documents were signed:
1. Roadmap for the development of cooperation of the Business
Council, which provides for the expansion of cooperation in
scientific, technical, educational and cultural fields;
2. Memorandum between the office of the plenipotentiary
representative of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Osh
region, the Osh regional branch of the Chamber of Commerce and
Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Chamber of Commerce and
Industry of the Russian Federation on the creation of an Industrial
Park in the region.
Cultural and business events are already planned for 2024 in
Issyk-Kul.
MENAFN12102023000195011045ID1107234843
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.