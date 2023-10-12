Genevant Sciences LNP Technology Used In Samrna Covid-19 Vaccine Candidate Behind Gritstone Bio's BARDA Award

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia and BASEL, Switzerland, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genevant Sciences, a leading nucleic acid delivery company with world-class platforms and a robust and expansive lipid nanoparticle (LNP) patent portfolio, today announced the use of its LNP technology in Gritstone bio's (Nasdaq: GRTS) self-amplifying mRNA (samRNA) vaccine candidate against COVID-19 in its CORAL program. Gritstone was recently awarded a contract by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) as part of 'Project NextGen ,' an initiative by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to advance a pipeline of new, innovative vaccines and therapeutics providing broader and more durable protection for COVID-19.



The BARDA award, received by Gritstone following results from multiple Phase 1 studies of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, is for the conduct of a 10,000 participant, randomized Phase 2b double-blinded study to compare the efficacy, safety, and immunogenicity of Gritstone's COVID-19 vaccine candidate with an approved COVID-19 vaccine.

“We value our longstanding relationship with Gritstone bio and congratulate the Gritstone team on receiving the BARDA award,” said Pete Lutwyche, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Genevant Sciences Corporation.“As longtime leaders in the field, we know that delivery is often the difference in the success of nucleic acid-based medicines and we are thrilled with the contribution of our LNP technology to Gritstone's achievement.”

About Genevant Sciences

Genevant Sciences is a leading nucleic acid delivery company with world-class platforms, a robust and expansive lipid nanoparticle (LNP) patent portfolio, and decades of experience and expertise in nucleic acid drug delivery and development. The Company's scientists have pioneered LNP delivery of nucleic acids for over 20 years, and the Company's LNP platform, which has been studied across more than a dozen discrete product candidates and is the delivery technology behind the first and only approved systemic RNA-LNP product (patisiran), enables a wide array of RNA-based applications, including vaccines, therapeutic protein production, and gene editing. For more information, please visit .