Azerbaijan Hosts 2Nd Meeting Of Museums Of Turkic World

The 2nd Meeting of Museums of the Turkic World has started in
Azerbaijan.
The event is co-organized by the Culture Ministry, International
Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) and the National Carpet
Museum in Baku and Shusha, Azernews reports.
The meeting focuses on the discussion of new projects and
innovations in the museum field of the Turkic world, as well as
exchange of experience and knowledge.
Note that the first Meeting of Museums of the Turkic World was
held in Bursa, Turkiye in 2022.
The National Carpet Museum hosted the international conference
"Carpet as a Symbol of the Turkic World"on October 11 as
part of the 2nd Meeting of Museums of the Turkic World.
Heads and representatives of museums, musicologists, TURKSOY
executives and other officials participated in the conference.
The academic sessions of the international event included the
following topics: Carpet: Common Turkic Heritage; Tamgas: The
Language of Carpet; Methods of Preservation, Conservation, and
Displaying of Carpets in Museums.
More than 30 specialists from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Kazakhstan,
Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and the Autonomous Territorial
Unit of Gagauzia (Moldova) delivered their reports at the
conference.
The conference participants also took part in the opening
ceremony of the exhibition of the Kazakhstan Central State Museum
held at the National Carpet Museum.
On October 13-14, the guests will join the First Cultural Forum
of the Turkic World dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the
National Leader Heydar Aliyev held in Shusha, where the Meeting of
TURKSOY Museums Union will be held.
The guests will visit the historical sites of the Azerbaijani
cradle of culture.