Azerbaijan Hosts 2Nd Meeting Of Museums Of Turkic World

The 2nd Meeting of Museums of the Turkic World has started in Azerbaijan.

The event is co-organized by the Culture Ministry, International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) and the National Carpet Museum in Baku and Shusha, Azernews reports.

The meeting focuses on the discussion of new projects and innovations in the museum field of the Turkic world, as well as exchange of experience and knowledge.

Note that the first Meeting of Museums of the Turkic World was held in Bursa, Turkiye in 2022.

The National Carpet Museum hosted the international conference "Carpet as a Symbol of the Turkic World"on October 11 as part of the 2nd Meeting of Museums of the Turkic World.

Heads and representatives of museums, musicologists, TURKSOY executives and other officials participated in the conference.

The academic sessions of the international event included the following topics: Carpet: Common Turkic Heritage; Tamgas: The Language of Carpet; Methods of Preservation, Conservation, and Displaying of Carpets in Museums.

More than 30 specialists from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and the Autonomous Territorial Unit of Gagauzia (Moldova) delivered their reports at the conference.

The conference participants also took part in the opening ceremony of the exhibition of the Kazakhstan Central State Museum held at the National Carpet Museum.

On October 13-14, the guests will join the First Cultural Forum of the Turkic World dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev held in Shusha, where the Meeting of TURKSOY Museums Union will be held.

The guests will visit the historical sites of the Azerbaijani cradle of culture.