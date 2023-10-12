QSE Stocks Continue Bull Run

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Stocks in the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) have continued their bull run with an impressive beginning of yesterday's trading. The QSE index jumped 171.16 points or 1.74 percent yesterday to close at 10, 023.13 points.

The index concluded Tuesday's trading up by 0.2 percent, to close at 9,852 points. The index rose on the back of buying support from Qatari, Arab and Foreign shareholders despite selling pressure from GCC shareholders.

During yesterday's session the volume of shares traded stood at 225.266 million from 200.901 million on Tuesday and the value of shares reached QR675 from QR517 on October 10, as a result of implementing 23,669 deals in all sectors. In the session, the shares of 36 companies rose, while the prices of 14 companies decreased, and one company maintained their previous closing price.

At the end of the trading session, the market capitalisation reached QR592, compared to the last trading session, which amounted to QR581. The indices of six sectors ended in green zone yesterday.

QSE Total Return Index gained 1.74 percent to 21,511.04, QSE Al Rayan Islamic index added 0.83 percent to 4,387.92 points and QSE All Share Index rose 1.97 percent to 3,393.23 points. The indices of banks and financial services, industrials, transportation, real estate, insurance and consumer goods and services gained 3.36 percent, 0.46 percent, 0.85 percent, 0.62 percent, 1.39 percent and 0.53 percent respectively. While the indices of transportation, real estate, insurance and telecoms decreased 0.95 percent, 0.33, 0.16 and 0.29 percent respectively.

Top gainers in yesterday's trade were Dlala Brokerage and Investment Holding, Al Khaleej Takaful Insurance, QNB, Doha Insurance, Qatar German for Medical Devices rising by 9.9 percent, 6.5 percent, 5.3 percent, 3.9 percent and 3.2 percent respectively. While Inma Holding, Widam Food Company, Estithmar Holding, Medicare Group, Qatar Islamic Insurance lost 2.2 percent, 1.3 percent, 0.6, 0.6 percent, and 0.5 percent respectively.

Volume of shares traded on Tuesday rose by 9.8 percent to 200.2 million from 182.4 million on Monday. However, as compared to the 30-day moving average of 201.4 million, volume for the day was 0.6 percent lower. United Development Company and Baladna were the most active stocks, contributing 12.1 percent and 9 percent to the total volume, respectively.

On Tuesday, the top gainers in trade were Lesha Bank (QFC), Qatar German for Medical Devices, Inma Holding, Damaan Islamic Insurance Company increasing 5 percent, 3.6 percent, 3.2 percent, and 2.5 percent respectively. While Gulf Warehousing, Qatar Gas Transport, Qatari Investors Group, and Qatar Insurance lost 2.2 percent, 1.9 percent, 1.5 percent, and 1.4 percent respectively.