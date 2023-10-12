(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Logistics company reduces workers' walking time by 40 percent with Zebra robots

October 12, 2023 by Mark Allinson

Zebra Technologies automation systems have reduced the time workers walk to complete a task by“40 percent” at the JAS Contract Logistics Super Hub.

Zebra, a specialist provider of supply chain automation technologies, says logistics company JAS Worldwide selected Zebra's Robotics Automation solution to drive efficiency in its fulfillment operations.

Zebra's CartConnect100 autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) support JAS Worldwide's strategy to increase throughput for its fulfillment customers at its new 300,000 square-foot Contract Logistics Super Hub in Olive Branch, Mississippi.

Zebra's CartConnect100 AMRs enable JAS to expand its automation strategies, bringing AMRs into its operations to accelerate the company's growth in omnichannel fulfillment.

JAS selected this solution based on its ability to seamlessly integrate with the company's workforce and handle JAS' diverse product mix­­ from automotive parts and high-end fashion to medical devices.

The solution's flexibility – supporting multi-use workflows including batch, case picking and materials movement – was also a critical differentiator for the JAS Contract Logistics team.

Sebastian Tschackert, executive vice president, JAS Contract Logistics, says:“We are dedicated to providing our clients with the highest level of service and support.

“Investing in Zebra's AMRs has enabled us to reduce the time our people spend walking by 40 percent, freeing them to focus on higher value tasks and enhancing our commitment to delivering true end-to-end services across the entire supply chain.”

According to the 2023 Zebra Global Warehouse Vision Study, 88 percent of warehouse decision-makers plan to implement mobile robots for a wide range of tasks by 2028, and 78 percent of associates already working with mobile robots agree they make their warehouse jobs less stressful.

Robotics technology from Zebra, including cloud-based software, optimizes workflows at every stage to improve operational performance.

Matthew Wicks, senior director, robotics automation, Zebra Technologies, says:“We're thrilled to help JAS Worldwide work in new ways, leveraging robotics automation to increase productivity.

“This translates into faster order fulfillment and material movement to improve efficiency and customer satisfaction. JAS is now well-positioned to improve workflows across its supply chains.”