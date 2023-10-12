Russian Caspian Flotilla Warships Leave Baku Port

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Both warships of the Russian Navy's Caspian Flotilla left Baku
port on October 12. The warships were on an unofficial friendly
visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
During the visit, ships' crews took a tour to Baku to get
acquainted with cultural and historical monuments, and a friendly
meeting of military sailors on tug-of-war and football was
held.
MENAFN12102023000195011045ID1107232520
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.