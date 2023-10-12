‘Ace’ To Highlight Massive Potential of Business Migration Between UAE, UK, Canada

(MENAFN- Media4pr) (DUBAI): There is a growing trend among startups to have a presence in the world’s strongest economies such as the UAE, UK and Canada. The key drivers are high ROI, expansion, diversification and the alternative lifestyle. However, the challenges the newcomers face are understanding the complexities of local laws and regulations, the business setup process, the tax regime, and the working culture.



Canada-based Ace Luxury Immigration Solutions, a specialised business immigration firm, will unveil a massive potential for business migration between the UAE, the UK and Canada, at the Immigration and Citizenship Forum to be held on 21st October 2023 in Dubai.



Mr. Shahrukh Zohaib, CEO and Founding Partner of Ace Luxury Immigration Solutions, said: “One of the most intriguing trends in recent years has been the surge in business migration from the Middle East to Europe and North America and vice versa. These regions, while geographically distant, have become magnets for entrepreneurs, investors, and professionals seeking new opportunities, stability, and growth.”



Let’s have an idea of the opportunities in these regions, represented by the UAE for the Middle East, the UK for Europe and Canada for North America, which is the world’s top economy.



The UAE: A Hub of Global Business



The UAE, and particularly Dubai, has transformed itself into a global business hub. Its strategic location, world-class infrastructure, tax-free environment, and ease of doing business have attracted businesses from around the world. In recent years, the UAE has taken significant steps to facilitate business migration by introducing long-term golden residency visas and citizenship programs for high-profile investors and highly skilled professionals.



The UK: A Center for Innovation



The United Kingdom has long been a hub of innovation, research, and development. With world-class universities and a strong entrepreneurial culture, it attracts talent from across the globe. In addition to its rich history, the UK offers excellent business opportunities for migrants.



The Entrepreneur Visa and the Investor Visa schemes have opened the doors for business migration to the UK. London, as the financial capital of Europe, continues to attract financial services professionals and fintech entrepreneurs. Moreover, the UK's competitive advantages in sectors like healthcare, education, and technology make it an appealing destination for professionals and investors alike.



Canada: The Land of Opportunity



Canada has consistently ranked high on the list of preferred destinations for business migration. Known for its welcoming immigration policies, diverse workforce, and strong economy, Canada has seen a surge in newcomers establishing businesses, contributing to its economic growth.



The Start-up Visa Program has been a game-changer, offering a fast track to permanent residency for entrepreneurs with innovative business ideas. In addition, Canada's well-developed infrastructure, healthcare system, and quality of life make it an attractive choice for families seeking a better future.



“The massive potential of business migration between the UAE, UK, and Canada is a reflection of the globalized nature of today's economy. These countries offer unique opportunities and advantages for entrepreneurs, investors, and professionals seeking growth and stability in North America, Europe and the Middle East regions. By fostering collaboration and capitalizing on their respective strengths, these nations can continue to attract and retain talent, driving economic growth and innovation on a global scale.”, said Mr. Syed Abbas, Managing Director of ACE Immigration Solutions.



To meet experts, please visit Ace’s booth at the Immigration and Citizenship Expo, held alongside the forum.



