Slovakia inks deal to found fresh administration headed by Fico

(MENAFN) In Slovakia, Robert Fico, the leader of the Smer-SD party, who had previously announced his intent to discontinue military support for Ukraine, has entered into a coalition memorandum with the Hlas party and the pro-Russian Slovak National Party (SNP).



The memorandum, which was signed on Wednesday, outlines a coalition between Smer, which holds 42 parliamentary seats, the left-leaning Hlas party with 27 seats, and the ultra-nationalist and pro-Russian Slovak National Party with 10 lawmakers in the new parliament.



Under the terms of the coalition agreement, Smer will have the authority to appoint the prime minister and six additional ministers, potentially allowing Robert Fico to become Slovakia's head of government for the fourth time. Hlas will have the privilege of selecting the parliament speaker and seven Cabinet ministers, while the Slovak National Party will appoint three ministers.



The timing for the swearing-in of the new government, to be conducted by Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová, remains uncertain.

