Russians Shell Forestry In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Sumy region, the territory of the former Seredyna-Buda forestry, which is now a structural unit of the 'Sveske Forestry' branch of the State Enterprise 'Forests of Ukraine', was shelled.

This was reported on Facebook by the Northern Forest Office, Ukrinform reported.

"The arrival occurred around 9:00 a.m. According to foresters, the attack was from the sky, as a helicopter was clearly heard. At the time of arrival, there was no air raid alert, so the employees of the branch did not hide in the shelter. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the statement said.

It is noted that as a result of the attack, the building's windows were smashed, and the administrative building and garage were damaged.

As reported, at night and in the morning, Russian troops fired five times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region.