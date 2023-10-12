Narrative Summit Explores How Food Industries Can Boost Egyptian Exports

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Rawya Mansour, the founder and CEO of Ramsco Construction and Eco-village Building Company, has spoken about the need to launch initiatives that support the Egyptian economy and improve the investment climate in Egypt amid various economic challenges.

Mansour addressed the issue of food security, climate change, and sustainable development, and highlighted the importance of green investment and sustainable agricultural development. She said that she has been working in this field since 2007 and developed an innovative approach to organic agriculture in Egypt through the Ramsco company.

She made these remarks during her speech at the Narrative Summit 2023, which was held on Monday in Soma Bay on the Red Sea coast, under the theme Egypt Forever Forward.

Mansour explained that she started the Ramsco project by using“green coal”, which is a unique way to reduce heat emissions. It also helps to save water and improve soil quality, as it provides 30% over percolation, which means about 60% with drip irrigation. Moreover, it produces healthy food without using any pesticides.

Mark Wiley, the CEO of Beyti, also participated in the conference and discussed the role of the private sector in enhancing Egypt's position on the map of manufacturing and exports. He said:“I was honored to be part of the Narrative Summit 2023 among a group of experts and specialists from various fields who can shape a brighter future for Egypt. It was also a great opportunity to talk about one of the most important topics of our time, which is strengthening Egypt's leadership and putting it on the map of manufacturing and exports. The food industry sector is a major contributor to Egypt's non-oil exports, as it ranks third with a contribution of 13%. It also plays a vital role in employment, as it provides about 7 million direct and indirect jobs.”

He emphasized the importance of quality in the food industry and Beyti's strategy to strengthen quality control systems at all stages of the production process and develop the manufacturing system, which reflects positively on the consumer, who is the company's top priority.

He also mentioned that the company has expanded its exports from Egypt, reaching about 45 countries around the world. He said that more than 10% of its products are allocated for export to enter new markets in the United States, Canada, Russia, Europe, and Africa.