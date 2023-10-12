Twenty-Eight Enemy Shahed Drones Destroyed Over Ukraine Last Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of October 12, 2023, Ukraine's air defense units downed 28 Shahed-type loitering munitions fired by Russian invaders.

The relevant statement was made by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The enemy attacked Ukraine's territory with Shahed-type combat drones from the northern and southern directions (Russia's Belgorod region and the temporarily occupied Crimea's Chauda Cape),” the Air Force noted, adding that a total of 33 Shahed drones were launched.

The air defense units were working across at least six regions of Ukraine. Aircraft, surface-to-air missile forces, mobile fire teams, and electronic warfare units contributed to repelling the Russian air attack.

Twenty-eight out of 33 enemy loitering munitions were intercepted.