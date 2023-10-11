ARCC Works To Foster Cybersecurity Industry In Arab Countries

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salem Al-Methen

ABU DHABI, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- Chairman of the Arab Regional Cybersecurity Center (ARCC) Badr Al-Salehi underscored the importance of upgrading the cybersecurity industry to protect the Arab countries against cyberattacks and hacking.

The center encourages cooperation among the Arab countries to utilize the latest technologies in the field of cybersecurity, he said in statements to KUNA on Wednesday the sidelines of the Regional Cybersecurity Week.

The regional event, being held in Abu Dhabi between October 8 and 12, reached recommendations for collective action to address the trans-border threats of cyberattacks, including conducting drills to simulate response to such attacks, he pointed out.

Al-Salehi noted that it is unlikely for any country to tackle the trans-border cyber threat individually without international cooperation.

He urged the Arab countries to build the capacity of national cadres and develop their own cybersecurity systems with a view to alleviating reliance on imported technologies.

Since its establishment in2012, the ARCC has developed more than 190 cybersecurity projects and initiatives in 50 countries, including 22 Arab countries.

The center works out plans for upgrading the cybersecurity infrastructure, detecting the possible hacker attacks, and introducing the latest technologies, Al-Salehi added.

The Regional Cybersecurity Week, hosted by the UAE Cybersecurity Council, gathered 100 experts from 70 countries, including Kuwait, and 10 international organizations. (enf) skm