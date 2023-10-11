AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Market Size Is Expected To Grow $24.5 Billion By 2031 | Registering A CAGR Of 8%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Market

- David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report on the AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Market by Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031.

The global ac-dc power supply adapter market was valued at $11.2 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $24.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2031.

An AC-DC power supply adapter, also known as a power adapter or charger, is a device that converts alternating current (AC) power from a wall outlet into direct current (DC) power suitable for powering electronic devices. It is a critical component used in various applications where a stable and reliable power source is required.

The primary function of an AC-DC power supply adapter is to convert the high-voltage AC power from the mains into a lower voltage and regulated DC output. This allows the adapter to provide a consistent power supply to electronic devices, such as laptops, smartphones, gaming consoles, and other portable devices. The adapter ensures that the device receives the appropriate voltage and current levels it needs to operate safely and efficiently.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the AC-DC power supply adapter industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, AC-DC power supply adapter market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the AC-DC power supply adapter industry include:

⦁ITECH Electronic Co., Ltd.

⦁Rohde & Schwarz

⦁KIKUSUI ELECTRONICS CORP

⦁Keysight Technologies

⦁B&K Precision Corporation

⦁TEKTRONIX, INC.

⦁ETA-USA

⦁Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

⦁Delta Electronics, Inc.

⦁Chroma ATE Inc.

⦁Good Will Instrument Co., Ltd.

⦁Ametek Inc.

AC-DC power supply adapters find applications in a wide range of industries and settings such as consumer electronics, providing power for devices like televisions, audio systems, and home appliances. In addition, AC-DC power supply adapters are crucial in the field of information technology, powering computer systems, servers, and networking equipment. AC-DC power supply adapters are also essential in the medical industry, where they are used in various medical devices, such as patient monitors, diagnostic equipment, and life support systems. Overall, these adapters play a vital role in powering and enabling the functionality of numerous electronic devices across different sectors.

The AC-DC power supply adapter market analysis is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period owing to surge in demand for efficient and low-voltage high-current processors, increase in advancements in consumer electronics, medical, and automotive sectors, and technologically advanced AC-DC power supply as an alternative to a conventional electric load. Additionally, during the forecast period, the AC-DC Power supply adapter market is anticipated to benefit from the advent of digital transformation and automation for AC-DC power supply adapters. On the contrary, surge in mandatory safety standards and compliance with regulations

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

⦁This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the ac-dc power supply adapter market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing ac-dc power supply adapter market opportunities.

⦁The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

⦁Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

⦁In-depth analysis of the ac-dc power supply adapter market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

⦁Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

⦁Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

⦁The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global ac-dc power supply adapter market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

