Georgia, Azerbaijan, Turkiye Hold Military Exercises In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgian troops joined their Azerbaijani and Turkish
counterparts in Eternity 2023, a computer-assisted command and
staff exercises hosted by Azerbaijan last week, the Georgian
Defence Ministry said on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
Georgian Defence Forces servicemembers were taking
part in the drills alongside professionals of the Department of
Strategic Pipelines Protection of the Georgian Interior
Ministry.
Hosted by the Centre for War Games of the Military
Administration Institute of National Defence University of
Azerbaijan, the exercise aimed to simulate scenarios for the
protection of strategically important facilities, including the
Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, as well as regional economic
infrastructure.
The project involved coordination between the military
personnel of the three countries, sharing of experience, as well as
the creation of a unified action plan and its implementation
according to the NATO standards, the state body also noted.
The exercise has been hosted since 2000 on a
rotational basis.
MENAFN11102023000195011045ID1107227527
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.