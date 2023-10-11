Canada Announces New Military Donations For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Canada has announced a new military aid package to Ukraine for conducting hostilities in the cold period of the year.

Minister of National Defence of Canada Bill Blair has announced this in Brussels today, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Today's package of comprehensive military aid will ensure that Ukraine has what it needs to continue its battle for freedom, territorial integrity, and democracy,” he said.

The Canadian Ministry of Defence specified that this package will include 25 million Canadian dollars (about USD 19 million) worth of winter clothing and equipment to Ukraine.“This includes boots, thermal layers, and winter sleeping bags. This also includes patterned military uniforms for 2,000 female Armed Forces of Ukraine soldiers, which will be manufactured in Canada,” the ministry said.



In addition, Canada will also provide the following new package of donations from Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) inventory: 2,000 additional rounds of 155mm ammunition; Smoke ammunition, including 955 rounds of 155mm artillery smoke and over 2,000 rounds of 81mm mortar smoke; 2,260 gas masks; 277 1,000-pound aircraft bombs and associated fuse assemblies; various types of 76mm naval ammunition.

The ministry also noted that the previously announced donations of almost 8,000 rounds of 155mm ammunition, 10,000 rounds of 105mm artillery rounds, and approximately 2 million rounds of 7.62mm small arms ammunition were delivered last week.

As reported, the total amount of assistance provided by Canada to Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion exceeds $8 billion. In addition, Canada has accepted more than 170,000 Ukrainian refugees and is actively training Ukrainian defenders on the territory of Poland, Great Britain and Latvia.