Kuwaiti Official Welcomes Saudi Proposal For Establishing Arab Council For Cybersecurity

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- Head of Kuwait's National Center for Cybersecurity Major General Mohammad Bouarki welcomed Wednesday the proposal of Saudi Arabia to establish a specialized Arab ministerial council in light of the increase of cyber threats worldwide.

In remarks to KUNA, during his participation in the Regional Cybersecurity Week held in Abu Dhabi, Bouraki stressed the importance of Kuwait's participation and representation in this important forum as it is one of the most important international platforms to unify joint Arab efforts in this field.

Bouarki affirmed that establishing an Arab Ministerial Council for Cybersecurity is an important step to enhance the efforts of Arab states to reach a secure cyberspace.

Further, he said that the National Center seeks, through its strategy, which is in line with Kuwait Vision 2035, to provide a secure cyberspace that supports and protects national interests from online attacks and piracy operations.

The Regional Cybersecurity Week kicked off in Abu Dhabi last Monday, organized by the UAE Government Cybersecurity Council, with the participation of 100 experts and speakers from 70 countries, including member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), in addition to 10 international organizations, in cooperation with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the Arab Regional Center for Cybersecurity (ARCC). (end)

