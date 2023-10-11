EXEL Industries: Number Of Shares And Voting Rights As Of September 30, 2023


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EXEL Industries
A French Société Anonyme with a share capital of €16,969,750
Registered office: 54, rue Marcel Paul - 51206 Epernay Cedex - France
Reims Companies Register (RCS): No. 095 550 356

Number of shares and voting rights

Article 223-16 of the AMF regulation

Date Total number of shares comprising the share capital Total number of voting rights
September 30, 2023
 6,787,900
 Theoretical voting rights: 10,868,026
Exercisable voting rights*: 10,862,681

* After deduction of shares without voting rights

  • EXEL Industries Droits de vote 2023.09.30_EN



