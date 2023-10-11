(MENAFN- KNN India) TN Govt Delays Peak-Hour Power Tariff Hike For LT III-B Industries

Chennai, Oct 11 (KNN)

Tamil Nadu's Minister for MSME TM Anbarasan informed the House on Tuesday that the proposed increase in peak hour consumption charges for LT III-B industries would be deferred until the installation of smart meters.



The statement follows a calling attention motion presented by MLAs of various parties, who urged the state government to withdraw the planned hike in peak hour consumption charges for LT III-B industries.







He pointed out that the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) routinely recommends revision of electricity tariff and MSMEs“not to get instigated.”

The Tamil Nadu government appealed to the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that have been staging a protest demanding a reduction in the electricity charges.

This was the minister's reply to a calling attention motion moved by some political parties in the House.

MLAs P. Thangamani (Kumarapalayam), K. Selvaperunthagai (Sriperumbudur), G.K. Mani (Pennagaram), V.P. Nagaimaali (Kilvelur), T. Ramachandran (Thalli), M.H. Jawahirullah (Papanasam) and E.R. Eswaran (Tiruchengodu) moved the calling attention motion and highlighted the need for government's intervention.

(KNN Bureau)