Google Doodle Celebrates Brazilian Poet Cartola's 115Th Birthday

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Today's Google Doodle celebrates the life and legacy of Cartola, a legendary Brazilian composer, poet, and singer known for his mastery of samba on this day in 1908 in Rio de Janeiro, Cartola's birth name was Angenor de Oliveira. He played a crucial role in shaping the samba genre and became a beloved figure in Brazilian music per the description, Cartola grew up interested in music; he watched his father strum the guitar and cavaquinho (Brazilian ukulele), loved samba at Carnival, and learned to play his dad's instruments.“At a young age, he had to work jobs to help support his family - he was a painter, mason, bricklayer, and construction worker. This is where he got the nickname Cartola, because of the bowler hat he wore to keep cement out of his hair,” it added Read: Google celebrates Uganda's Independence Day with a special DoodleAt the young age of 17, Cartola was already creating samba compositions and performing at neighbourhood bars. It was during this time that he formed a deep and enduring musical partnership with Carlos Cachaça, a friend he had met in the Morro da Mangueira community 1928, Cartola and Carlos Cachaça, along with a few additional musicians, came together to establish one of Rio de Janeiro's earliest samba schools, known as the Estação Primeira de Mangueira. Within this school, Cartola assumed the role of harmony director, playing a significant part in shaping the school's musical direction and samba culture, known for his sambas, not only excelled as a music teacher but also had his compositions performed by renowned artists. He rose to fame in 1932 with the chart-topping hit 'Divina Dama.'

Also Read: Google Doodle celebrates Hangul Day dedicated to Korea's writing systemCartola was a master at showcasing the poetic language and deep emotional resonance of samba, which he did on the radio program 'A Voz do Morro,' during Carnival celebrations, and through his unforgettable songs like 'Não Quero Mais,' 'Sim,' and 'O Sol Nascerá'.The description further noted that Cartola didn't make his solo LP debut until 1974, a remarkable release that garnered instant success, earning him awards and critical praise. Subsequently, three more LPs followed, including the standout \"As Rosas Não Falam,\" which was featured on a soap opera soundtrack.

At the age of 70, this sambista held his inaugural solo concert, marking a late but thriving stage in his career as he continued to perform and compose until the end of his days. Today, his legacy endures as contemporary musicians continue to perform and record his timeless works.

