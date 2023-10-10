Sleepyhead Introduces Innovative Tilt And Play Sofas To Elevate Festive Living Spaces

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 10th October, 2023: Sleepyhead, a leading home lifestyle brand and rising star in the world of comfortable and innovative furniture solutions, introduces its latest innovations, the "Play Sofa" and "Tilt Sofa" with fun and unique campaigns. These sofas are the perfect choices to revolutionize your living space with their extraordinary flexibility and creativity. The launch showcases Sleepyhead's commitment to innovation in the sofa category.



As the festive and sale season approaches, Sleepyhead recognizes the surge in demand for stylish and practical furniture. The "Tilt" and "Play" sofas are meticulously designed to cater to these evolving consumer needs, offering versatility, customization, and space-saving solutions. These sofas are more than just pieces of furniture; they are invitations to reimagine and personalize living spaces, bringing a touch of playfulness and innovation to homes.



The Tilt Sofa: Innovative Transformation for Versatile Living



The Tilt Sofa, a cutting edge innovation from Sleepyhead, offers a unique feature that sets it apart in the world of furniture. Its key feature allows it to seamlessly transform from a traditional sofa to a lounge or sofa-bed structure by tilting the headboard backward. This ingenious design not only provides proper legroom but also creates an ideal setting for various activities, from lounging during movie nights to cozy date nights with your loved one. The Tilt Sofa is the perfect solution for those who are challenged by limited living space and don't have room for multiple recliners or massive L-shaped sofas and ottomans. It's a versatile and space-saving addition that enhances comfort and functionality in any living area.



Tilt's campaign "Toggle to tilt your world", brilliantly demonstrates the versatility of their innovative sofa through a series of split-themed videos. Each video portrays two contrasting sides of a person's home and mood: one regular and one tilted. In a standout video, a man dressed formally sits upright on a Tilt sofa, engaged in a virtual meeting. He nods and smiles, saying, "Yes, sir! It will be done." After the meeting, he switches to a relaxed mode, donning a hoodie and boxers, and grabs a bowl of popcorn. He reclines on the sofa's right edge and playfully mocks his boss with, "Get it done over the weekend! Definitely Not!" This clever portrayal highlights Tilt's sofa adaptability, effortlessly transitioning from work to relaxation.



The Play Sofa: Your Canvas for Creativity



The Play Sofa's easy-to-detach segments enable effortless configuration changes to suit any mood or occasion. Sofa Play is a modular wonder as it can be rearranged like LEGO. With vibrant pop colours to mix and match, different arm heights, and multiple-seater options makes it one of a kind sofa in the segment and another groundbreaking innovation from Sleepyhead. So whether hosting a movie night, enjoying a cozy evening, or seeking a quick nap spot, the Play Sofa adapts effortlessly.



To celebrate the Play Sofa's launch, Sleepyhead is unveiling an engaging social media campaign "Just can't stop playing", inspired by the creativity of Lego. Friends and family can come together to customize this Lego-like sofa, reflecting their unique personalities and moods. Each sofa segment can be customized with the same or different colors, allowing individuals to personalize their sofa as they see fit.



Mathew Joseph, CEO & Co-founder of Sleepyhead, expressed his enthusiasm for the innovative 'Play' and 'Tilt' Sofas, stating, "These sofas truly set us apart in the category, reflecting our commitment to delivering furniture solutions that cater to evolving customer lifestyles. The launch is perfectly timed for the festive season, a peak period for marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart, where consumers seek versatile, stylish, and functional furniture. These sofas' remarkable flexibility and ability to transform into half beds offer unprecedented customization and practicality, enhancing living spaces just in time for celebrations."



Deepti Karthik, Fractional Chief Marketing Officer of Sleepyhead, emphasized, "Sleepyhead's new ad campaigns, especially the one inspired by Lego for our Play Sofa, are more than just advertisements; they're a celebration of fun and creativity. We firmly believe that furniture should encompass not only comfort but also the essence of being cool and customizable. Our Play Sofa perfectly embodies this belief, and our ad campaigns echo the same spirit. It's about redefining your space with a playful touch and a sprinkle of innovation. We invite you to join us in making your living room the trendiest and most enjoyable place to be!"



The campaigns highlight the intrinsic playfulness of the festive season in India, embodied by Sleepyhead's versatile Play and Tilt Sofas, which offer unparalleled customization and practicality. This launch aligns perfectly with the upcoming festive and sale season, allowing customers to enhance their living spaces just in time for celebrations. Moreover, the brand has recently ventured into the omnichannel segment and is constantly expanding its furniture and furnishing portfolio. Recent additions include motorized recliners, dohars, headboard cushions, and an extended range of bedsheet designs, providing a wide array of quality home products.





About Sleepyhead: Sleepyhead is a D2C lifestyle and home décor brand made for the digital native Indian millennial & Gen Z, headquartered in Bengaluru. Started in 2017 Sleepyhead launched the unique Bed-In-A-Box concept in India and broke category norms. After expanding into furniture, Sleepyhead is today India's fastest-growing furniture start-up brand. Its thoughtfully created lifestyle furniture range makes everyday living fun and fabulous. The brand caters to the underserved needs of the new-age Indian customer by making great designs accessible without compromising on quality and service.

User :- Sonia Verma

Email :

Mobile:- +91 6387 747 297