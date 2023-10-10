Luzerne Collaborates With NAFA To Present Journey Through Origins And Beyond

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 10 October 2023 - Luzerne, an established luxury tableware brand in Singapore, has recently announced its joint collaboration with the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (NAFA), a cornerstone member of the University of The Arts Singapore (UAS), in presenting the awe-inspiring art installation, "Journey through Origins and Beyond." This visionary collaboration delves deep into heritage and evolution, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in the rich legacy of Luzerne.



The installation, exhibited within Luzerne's central lobby along Bendemeer Road, showcases a magnificent wall adorned with Luzerne plates , serving as a testament to the brand's enduring journey. The intricate design, characterized by bold lines and fluid motions, symbolizes Luzerne's evolution over its remarkable 76-year history. Central to this artistic endeavor are mini "Workmen," representing craftsmanship and teamwork, values integral to Luzerne's identity. This extraordinary installation goes beyond aesthetics. It incorporates waves into its design, embodying continuous growth and adaptability, mirroring Luzerne's transformation in the ever-changing market. Crafted by talented NAFA students-Lee Shu Ting, Lee Xin Yi, Nasrin Poon Binte Hashim, and Sharon Bebygael Tandipayung-this installation is a testament to their creativity and dedication.



Luzerne's "Journey through Origins and Beyond" showcases Luzerne's enduring legacy, unwavering commitment to excellence, and deep appreciation for the diverse communities it serves. Through this collaboration, Luzerne reinforces its commitment to helping every individual experience their Everyday Best by enhancing the everyday experiences of people all over the world and turning them into extraordinary memories.



Luzerne, a trailblazer in bespoke tableware in Singapore , has been serving renowned restaurants, hotels, and chefs worldwide since 2004. From enamel plates and bowls to a diverse range of premium tableware, Luzerne's commitment to quality is unmatched. With over 75 years of expertise from its parent company, Hiap Huat Holdings Pte Ltd, Luzerne has pioneered fine china production without animal bone ash. The brand's commitment to excellence has earned global recognition, making it the preferred choice for esteemed hospitality chains.



