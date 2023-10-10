PLEXIS And Cavo Health Optimize The Integrity Of Autonomous Clinical Coding With 96% Accuracy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PLEXIS Healthcare Systems positioned as a major contender in the Everest PEAK Matrix

As healthcare struggles with“Information Skepticism”, PLEXIS and Cavo Health respond with word-matching AI to surpass the lower accuracy of machine learning.

- George Witwer, CEO Cavo HealthMEDFORD, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- PLEXIS Healthcare Systems , recently named a“Major Contender” within Everest Group's“Healthcare Cloud-based Core Administration Platforms PEAK Matrix Assessment 2023” and“Sample Vendor” in the 2023 Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare Payers, announces a partnership with AI solution provider Cavo Health to provide a new, more precise method of autonomous clinical coding that boasts among the highest accuracy levels in the industry.“Cavo Health has developed a Precise Word Matching AI - a completely innovative, exact approach to HCC completeness. The Cavo Health Precise Word Matching AI engine finds more than 96% of the HCCs in medical records before coders even begin coding. The current machine learning-based result is approximately only 80%.” Said George Witwer, CEO of Cavo Health.“The Cavo Health suite of products automates virtually the entire risk adjustment coding workflow along with delivering the superior auto-coding accuracy and HCC completeness of the world's only Precise Word Matching AI engine.”“PLEXIS leverages more than 27 years of innovative development to include cloud-based delivery models, open APIs, modular solutions, highly configurable benefit administration, and greater visibility with ready access to real-time data. Said Sean Garrett, Chief Operating Officer for PLEXIS Healthcare Systems.“We believe the addition of this enhanced artificial intelligence autonomous clinical coding capability, matched with PLEXIS technology, empower payers with highly competitive assets to significantly enhance efficiencies, increase the confidence in healthcare AI, and possibly streamline the introduction of new lines of business or products.”About PLEXIS Healthcare SystemsPLEXIS Healthcare Systems is a leading healthcare payer technology company delivering trusted enterprise core administration and claims management solutions to healthcare payer administrative organizations (health insurers, health plans, third party administrators, etc.) worldwide. More than 110organizations trust PLEXIS core administrative enterprise solutions to manage over 50 million lives in all 50 states and around the world. PLEXIS provides mission-critical solutions that catalyze efficiencies and connect evolving business ecosystems to a wide range of payer organizations.About Cavo HealthThe Cavo Health Precise Word Matching AI engine finds more than 96% of the HCCs in medical records before coders even begin coding - a unique technological achievement. Today the Cavo Health suite of products automates virtually the entire risk adjustment coding workflow along with delivering the unprecedented auto-coding accuracy and HCC completeness of the world's only Precise Word Matching AI engine.

Dennis Hubbard

PLEXIS Healthcare Systems

+1 5416133741

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn