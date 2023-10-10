Chertoff Capital Advises Teknoluxion On Its Acquisition By Bridge Core, A Newspring Holdings Platform Company

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, D.C., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday October 6th, teKnoluxion Consulting, LLC (“teKnoluxion” or“the Company”), a leader in software development, data engineering and analytics, and cloud services announced its sale to Bridge Core Federal (“Bridge Core”), a leading provider of visual intelligence, cybersecurity, and other advanced technical solutions to the U.S. Government and a platform company of NewSpring Holdings.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Chertoff Capital, LLC, the investment banking subsidiary of The Chertoff Group, served as the exclusive investment banking advisor to teKnoluxion.

Founded in 2013 by intelligence community veteran Jimmy Gardner, teKnoluxion serves the intelligence community and its mission partners by leveraging core competencies across software development, data engineering and analytics, and hybrid cloud solutions. teKnoluxion is at the forefront of the intelligence community's evolving requirements for advanced technology capabilities and serves as a key technology leader. The company now joins its capabilities with Bridge Core to provide a novel approach to analysis, cybersecurity, and DevSecOps.

Jason Kaufman, Chertoff Capital president said,“teKnoluxion established a franchise position by building deep customer intimacy at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and focusing on its most critical cloud modernization and digital transformation priorities. We are so excited to see it reach new heights in partnership with Bridge Core and NewSpring."

Ryan Hoffman, Chertoff Capital principal said,“teKnoluxion sought a partner who could leverage its unique domain expertise and long-term contract portfolio while preserving the Company's tight-knit, mission-focused culture. Bridge Core and NewSpring quickly emerged as the ideal partners for teKnoluxion's future. We are excited about this new chapter for teKnoluxion as part of the Bridge Core platform and congratulate everyone involved.”

CLIENT TESTIMONY ON THE VALUE ADD OF CHERTOFF CAPITAL

Jimmy Gardner, teKnoluxion's founder said,“I was initially introduced to Chertoff Capital at a point I wasn't quite ready to start the M&A process. The Chertoff team was understanding, we maintained communication and even played some golf in the meantime. Their transparency and authenticity were refreshing, and it was an easy decision when I decided to engage with them. As a first-time founder going through the M&A process, it can be daunting. The team was great every step of the way. They helped me to understand the process and the nuances involved during each critical phase and were always there to answer a call or text when I was nervous, confused, upset, or just had a question. Chertoff Capital's knowledge of the intelligence community and their relationships in the community were essential to helping me successfully navigate this process.”

About Chertoff Capital

Chertoff Capital is an industry leading investment bank serving high growth, mission-focused companies in the national security, information security, and government technology markets. Chertoff Capital provides clients with a highly differentiated advisory offering that brings together transaction expertise with unparalleled business strategy insights. Chertoff Capital professionals have advised on well over 100 transactions over the last 20 years.

About teKnoluxion

teKnolution provides software and systems engineering, cloud services, and data analytics solutions to the Defense and Intelligence Communities. Its technical depth, extensive mission-focused expertise, and history of delivering complex solutions makes teKnoluxion a partner and employer of choice since 2013.

About Bridge Core

Bridge Core is a federal services company built on a culture of trust and teamwork to advance the mission through innovation and passionate people. The Bridge Core team of experts enables Mission Partners by integrating innovative technologies and implementing processes that modernize the digital workplace. The Company's trusted, skilled, and diverse team members make a lasting impact by building tailored, client-focused solutions within secured spaces. The Bridge Core team facilitates the rapid adoption of technologies and commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) solutions through a unique understanding of mission requirements and the vendor's product(s).

About NewSpring Holdings

NewSpring Holdings , NewSpring's dedicated holding company with a strategy focused on control buyouts and platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. NewSpring manages $3 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries.

