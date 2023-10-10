Azerbaijani PM Meets With Indonesian Administrative And Bureaucratic Reforms Minister

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On October 10, the Azerbaijani Prime Minister, Ali Asadov,
received the Indonesian Administrative and Bureaucratic Reforms
Minister, Abdullah Azvar Anas, Azernews reports.
At the meeting, it was emphasized that the relations between
Azerbaijan and Indonesia are based on mutual respect and
friendship, and it was noted that last year marked the 30th
anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between
the two countries.
Ali Asadov valued mutual support within the framework of
international organizations, including the UN, the Non-Aligned
Movement and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, as one of the
important factors of this cooperation.
The Prime Minister noted that the trade turnover between the
countries increased by 5 times in 2022 and emphasized the
importance of continuing efforts in this direction.
The parties confirmed the existence of successful cooperation
between the countries in the field of public service to citizens
and exchanged views on the implementation of the Memorandum of
Understanding on cooperation signed in 2017 between the State
Agency for Service to Citizens and Social Innovations under the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of
Administrative and Bureaucratic Reforms of Indonesia.
It was noted that within the framework of the implementation of
the memorandum, State Service Centers are operating in Indonesia
based on the ASAN Service model. In addition, civil servants of the
Indonesian side operating in the relevant field are regularly
trained by ASAN Service experts in various directions in our
country.
The meeting also discussed the prospects of investment, energy,
humanitarian and many other fields of cooperation between the two
countries.
