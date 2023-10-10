Well-Being And Ambition: An Unmissable Event With Jen Fisher And Morra Aarons-Mele

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A vital exploration into individual success and well-being, hosted by MBAchic

NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Jen Fisher, Deloitte's Human Sustainability Leader, and Morra Aarons-Mele, entrepreneur, speaker, and communications expert have teamed up with MBAchic to stage an exciting event that offers compelling insights into well-being and cost-effective solutions. Entitled "Well-being and Ambition," this discussion will delve deep into the connection between wellness, achievement, fear, relationships, and community in both professional and personal lives. The event is set to take place on Tuesday, October 17 at 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM EDT in New York's vibrant Meatpacking District.MBAchic, a community inspiring and supporting ambitious women to pursue their academic and professional goals, is the proud host of this enlightening conversation featuring esteemed authors of the books "Work Better Together: How to Cultivate Strong Relationships to Maximize Well-Being and Boost Bottom Lines" and "The Anxious Achiever: Turn Your Biggest Fears into Your Leadership Superpower”. The event promises to be a game-changer in the way audiences perceive ambition, achievement and their interplay with [mental] wellness.Doors open at 6:15 PM, and attendees will not just have the opportunity for an enriching discussion, but they can also look forward to networking, refreshments inclusive of signature cocktails & mocktails and take home exciting gifts including copies of the speakers' acclaimed books. The event encourages participants to understand how to set themselves and their colleagues up for long-term success, linking team well-being to positive bottom-line outcomes.The entry to this event is FREE for Founding Members of MBAchic, with tickets available for purchase by Chic Members and non-members and those new to the community. This initiative aligns with MBAchic's mission to contribute significantly to the global dialogue about ambition and mental wellness, to have a lasting impact on the world of work.The exchange of ideas, knowledge and experiences at this event will surely contribute to growing discussions around the correlation between perfecting well-being strategies and enhancing success, thereby redefining contemporary work cultures. Atomizing these complex issues provides a well-rounded perspective that is honed by the rich experiences and profound expertise of both Jen Fisher and Morra Aarons-Mele. Get your tickets now and be a part of this inspiring event.

Jeneta Hot

MBAchic



Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Twitter

Facebook