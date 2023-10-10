Russian Caspian Flotilla Visits Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On October 10, two warships of the Caspian flotilla of the Navy of the Russian Federation arrived in Baku on an unofficial friendly visit, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said that the ship's crews were met by representatives of the Naval Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Within the framework of the visit, the ship's crews are scheduled to visit Baku to get acquainted with cultural and historical monuments, as well as to hold a friendly meeting at a sports competition.

Note, Russian Caspian Flotilla is the oldest and biggest military fleet in the Caspian Sea. The Flotilla was established in 1722 . In 1918, the fleet was inherited by the Russian SFSR and later the Soviet Union in 1922. It is worth noting that the Flotilla was headquartered in Baku from 1867 to 1991. In the wake of the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, the Caspian Flotilla and most of its vessels were inherited by the Russian Federation. Currently, the headquarters of the Flotilla are located in Astrakhan. Its commander is Rear Admiral Aleksandr Peshkov.