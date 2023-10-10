Russian Caspian Flotilla Visits Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On October 10, two warships of the Caspian flotilla of the Navy
of the Russian Federation arrived in Baku on an unofficial friendly
visit, Azernews reports.
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said that the ship's crews were
met by representatives of the Naval Forces of the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
Within the framework of the visit, the ship's crews are
scheduled to visit Baku to get acquainted with cultural and
historical monuments, as well as to hold a friendly meeting at a
sports competition.
Note, Russian Caspian Flotilla is the oldest and biggest
military fleet in the Caspian Sea. The Flotilla was established in
1722 . In 1918, the fleet was inherited by the Russian SFSR and
later the Soviet Union in 1922. It is worth noting that the
Flotilla was headquartered in Baku from 1867 to 1991. In the wake
of the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, the Caspian Flotilla
and most of its vessels were inherited by the Russian Federation.
Currently, the headquarters of the Flotilla are located in
Astrakhan. Its commander is Rear Admiral Aleksandr Peshkov.
MENAFN10102023000195011045ID1107219429
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.