Qatar University Marks World Mental Health Day

Doha, Qatar: Qatar University (QU) yesterday hosted an event to mark World Mental Health Day.

Representatives attended the event from various institutions and mental health support centres in Qatar along with medical faculty members and students. Associate Vice-President for Student Success and Development at QU, Dr. Haya Al Attiya inaugurated the event.

Dr. Al Attiya emphasised the importance of supporting individuals facing psychological challenges and the need to eliminate social stigma associated with mental health issues. Dr. Al Attiya also stressed the importance of collaboration among different institutions to address mental health challenges comprehensively and thanked all the participating organizations for their involvement in the event.

“Psychological challenges such as anxiety, depression, disorders, and others pose a significant obstacle to achieving comprehensive social development. They require awareness campaigns, lectures, conferences, continuous collaboration between relevant institutions, and conducting research and studies to provide effective solutions to these challenges and mitigate their impact on individuals in society,” she added, encouraging attendees to tap into QU's expertise in mental health services.

Dr. Mohammed Magzoob, Director of the Student Counseling Center, also highlighted the global importance of mental health and gave an overview of the Center's services and its collaboration with Hamad Medical Corporation and other entities to offer support to students.

He said,“The Center provides therapeutic and preventive services, as well as a hotline for students. It also offers individual and group therapy sessions, provided by the center's specialist. The center collaborates in delivering this service with HMC, the Department of Mental Health, which provides regular clinics at the center weekly on a scheduled basis.”

A representative from“Shafallah” Center stated,“Our participation in QU's World Mental Health Day event underscores their dedication to providing psychological and social support, especially to individuals facing mental health challenges. They place a strong emphasis on mental health within their comprehensive support strategies, particularly for families with disabilities, and express gratitude to the QU and all participating organizations for the opportunity to raise awareness about this important issue.” A representative from the“Naufar” Center added,“We are participating in World Mental Health Day to emphasize the importance of mental health for everyone. They are a specialized center dedicated to treating, rehabilitating, and preventing substance use disorders. They aim to inform the community, especially Qatari society and students, about their services and departments. They see this as a chance to raise awareness and emphasize their role in society, focusing on prevention before treatment.”