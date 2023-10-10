GIMS Qatar Forum Explores Future Of Cars In 2050 And Beyond

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 2023 edition of the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS Qatar) brought together automotive visionaries, experts, and enthusiasts from around the world for a“Future Design Forum.”

This high-profile event transcended borders and unites minds, highlighting the power of innovation and global collaboration, said GIMS CEO Sandro Mesquita.

“With experts and visionaries from United States, Europe, and Australia, this international representation emphasises global significance of GIMS Qatar as a platform to connect, inspire and help shape the future of the automotive industry. This forum is a testament to the partnership between GIMS Qatar, Qatar Auto Museum and Car Design News. Together, we embark on a journey that explores the bold new design for luxury and supercars,” Mesquita said.

The forum which was held yesterday at the National Museum of Qatar explored the bold new designs for luxury and supercars, rethinking what these vehicles could be in the year 2050 and beyond. Discussions delved into the changing landscape of consumer desires, the impact and evolution of technology, all aimed at shaping the future of the automotive industry.

A highlight of the event was the keynote address by Frank Stephenson, Creative Director of Frank Stephenson Design.

Renowned motoring experts often hail him as“one of the most influential automotive designers of our time.” He is the creative genius behind some of the most iconic vehicles of the 21st century. Throughout his career, Stephenson has led the design teams for numerous well-known automobile manufacturers. He has directed the design of numerous best-known cars including the Ford RS Cosworth, BMW X5, new MINI, Ferrari F430, Maserati MC12, new Fiat 500, and McLaren's entire supercar range.

Stephenson's topic was“The Car in 2050 and Beyond.” While he admitted to having no precise vision of what cars would look like in the future, he stressed the importance of designers in envisioning a future that is striving towards itself.

“I think we have the opportunity, responsibility as designers to create a future world for everybody that doesn't seem so negative like it's being portrait a lot of times in science fiction, films, or books that predict catastrophic events happening like climate change, if you rely on that, if that's your source of where you'll be in 30, 40, 50 years or so. But in my case I am totally optimist, I look at the future with big eyes like a child, and I see a future that is actually that I can influence, as a designer, I can have real impact for the future generation which is important.”

“Don't expect me to tell you what cars would look like in the future, I have zero idea, I have an impression or vision what it would like to be like, but if we look back in the history, say 30 years ago, in the 1990s, and we look forward, we miss the target and it's natural, we cannot really predict what technology will be coming to the world in the next decade, in the next few decades, for sure it will be an exciting future.”

“The purpose of design and designers is to envision a future that is stir towards itself,” he noted. Moreover, he also discussed revolutionary vehicles including Lillium Jet and Archer's Midnight, both an electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft; and AutoFlight's Carryall which is capable of transporting a variety of cargo, including fresh goods.

The forum also featured panel discussions on“The Future of Supercars” and“Re-thinking Luxury,” which provided diverse perspectives on the evolving automotive landscape.

The panellists included Felix Kilbertus, Chief Creative Officer at Pininfarina; Young Kwang Nam (YK), Lead Interior Designer at Bentley Motors; Dale Harrow, Chair and Director of Intelligent Mobility at the Royal College of Art; Sasha Selipanov, Founder/Head of Design at Hardline27 LLC; Daniel Darancou, Vice President of Design at Qiantu EV; and Guy Donovan Burgoyne MA, Design Leader/Expert.