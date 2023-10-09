Living Proof That Ostomies Are Lifesavers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Participants and volunteers at the Birmingham, Alabama Run for Resilience Ostomy 5k spread the word that "Ostomies Are Lifesavers" during their September 28 event. Ostomy 5k events continue October 14, 2023 in Arkansas, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Run for Resilience Ostomy 5k participants speak out to spread ostomy awareness in their communities so that nobody feels alone.

- Maria SandovalBIDDEFORD, MAINE, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- They are young and old, they may walk, run or roll but they are all living proof of life after ostomy surgery. In communities all around the United States people are wearing t-shirts emblazoned with the slogan“Ostomies Are Life-Savers” and taking to the streets for the Run for Resilience Ostomy 5k.In the recent past, living with an ostomy was a mostly secretive health condition for the up to 1 million people in the United States who output bodily waste through an abdominal stoma and into an ostomy pouch.“Sadly, stigmas and misinformation can cause some patients to delay or refuse ostomy surgery,” says Cheryl Ory, President of United Ostomy Associations of America (UOAA) .Ostomy Awareness Day , each year celebrated on the first Saturday of October, and three weekends of the Run for Resilience Ostomy 5k, is helping to slowly change this secrecy. Some may run or walk with a few close friends, their family and/or colleagues, while others participate in the Virtual Ostomy 5k, and post pictures on social media showing their ostomy pouch with pride. Search the hashtags #OstomiesAreLifesavers #IAmLivingProof and #OstomyDay2023 to see their many stories of resilience.Maria Sandoval had ostomy surgery in 2023 and is hosting and taking part in the Run for Resilience this year.“It's important to me to shine light on ostomies and to give hope to my ostomy community in Arkansas and show them that they are not alone. That they have a community to go to,” Sandoval says.The Run for Resilience Ostomy 5k events continue on Saturday, October 14, 2023 with family friendly run/walks in Durham, North Carolina, East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania and Rogers, Arkansas. Visit ostomy/5k to learn more about the Run for Resilience and discover information on Ostomy Awareness Day to raise awareness this month and beyond.The Run for Resilience Ostomy 5k is the major fundraiser for the programs and services of UOAA, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. It is supported by Exclusive Diamond Sponsor Convatec, Platinum sponsor Hollister Inc., Silver Sponsor Byram Healthcare, and Bronze Sponsors Safe n Simple and Osto-EZ-Vent (KEM Enterprises).

