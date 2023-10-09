One Russian Missile Carrier With Four Kalibrs In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of the morning of October 9, the Russian occupation forces kept one missile carrier with four Kalibr missiles on board on combat duty in the Black Sea.
The press service of the Ukrainian Navy Command reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"As of 9:30 a.m. on 09.10.2023, there is one enemy ship on combat duty in the Black Sea, including one Kalibr cruise missile carrier, a total volley of four missiles; in the Mediterranean Sea, there are three enemy ships on combat duty, including one Kalibr cruise missile carrier," the statement said.
As noted, no vessels passed through the Kerch-Yenikal Strait in the interests of the Russian Federation during the day.
As reported, the day before, Russia put one ship carrying Kalibr cruise missiles on combat duty in the Black Sea. However, there were no missiles on board.
