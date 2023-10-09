Earth to Mars: 8 planets and their natural satellites

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Earth to Mars are 8 planets and their natural satellites, with Jupiter's Io and Europa, Saturn's Titan and Rhea, Uranus' Miranda and Ariel, Neptune's Triton and Proteus, and Pluto's Charon and Styx among the fascinating moon systems

Mercury does not have any natural moons

Venus also lacks any natural moons

Our planet Earth has one natural moon, which we commonly refer to as 'the Moon' or 'Luna'

Mars has two small moons, named Phobos and Deimos

Jupiter boasts a multitude of moons, but two of its notable moons are Io and Europa

Saturn, famous for its stunning ring system, has several moons, including Titan and Rhea

Uranus has several moons, with Miranda and Ariel being two of them

Neptune's moon Triton and Proteus are among its many natural satellites

Although no longer classified as a planet, Pluto has two known moons named Charon and Styx