Earth To Mars: 8 Planets And Their Natural Satellites


10/9/2023 4:00:27 AM

Mercury does not have any natural moons



Venus also lacks any natural moons

Earth

Our planet Earth has one natural moon, which we commonly refer to as 'the Moon' or 'Luna'

Mars

Mars has two small moons, named Phobos and Deimos

Jupiter

Jupiter boasts a multitude of moons, but two of its notable moons are Io and Europa

Saturn

Saturn, famous for its stunning ring system, has several moons, including Titan and Rhea

Uranus

Uranus has several moons, with Miranda and Ariel being two of them

Neptune

Neptune's moon Triton and Proteus are among its many natural satellites

Pluto (Dwarf Planet)

Although no longer classified as a planet, Pluto has two known moons named Charon and Styx

