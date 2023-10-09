Mental Health Boosts Morale And Productivity At Workplace: Expert

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, Professor Muhammad Waqar Azeem, Chair of the Department of Psychiatry at Sidra Medicine, emphasised that mental health should be a priority for individuals and organisations alike, with the theme for this year 'mental health is a universal human right' focuses on equality and inclusion in mental health care.

World Mental Health Day, observed on October 10 each year, serves as a global call to action, encouraging open conversations about mental health and the reduction of stigma and discrimination surrounding it. Professor Azeem said,“There is no health without mental health,” and that caring for mental well-being is just as important as physical health.

Professor Muhammad Waqar Azeem

In an interview with The Peninsula Professor Azeem, shared insights regarding the importance of promoting mental well-being in the workplace and the impact it can have on employees' lives.

Professor Azeem highlighted the benefits of promoting a mentally healthy workplace. He explained that organizations with such environments tend to have more engaged, happier, and healthier employees.

“An organisation with a mentally healthy workplace is a Win Win for all...Studies have shown that fostering a positive environment allows innovation, creativity and growth. Higher job satisfaction and a supportive work environment boost morale and productivity,” he said.

To create a more inclusive and respectful workplace culture, Professor Azeem suggested implementing various initiatives.

These initiatives include wellness programs, mental health awareness campaigns, open forums for communication, inclusive and supportive policies, routine employee check-ins, and recognizing and rewarding best practices. Policies that are based on clear communication and compassion, while being supportive of employee needs, can have a significant positive impact on their well-being.

Addressing burnout and work-related stress is crucial for maintaining employees' emotional and physical health.

Providing stress management workshops equips employees with the tools to handle workplace pressures effectively. Regular mental health check-ins between managers and employees foster open and honest communication.

Peer support networks connecting employees facing similar challenges can be highly beneficial. It's also important that these policies are gender and culturally sensitive to address the diverse needs of the workforce.

Leadership plays a pivotal role in creating a mentally healthy workplace. Leading by example, being open, empathetic, and readily available to employees sets the tone for the entire organisation.

In addition to the workplace, Professor Azeem emphasised the importance of self-care and work-life balance for individuals.

“Good sleeping habits, a balanced diet, regular exercise, and separating work from personal and family time are essential components of maintaining emotional and physical health. Mindful use of screens and media, pursuing hobbies, and engaging in positive social interactions are also crucial for promoting positive mental health,” he said.

World Mental Health Day serves as a poignant reminder that mental health is a universal concern, and it's essential for individuals and organisations to work together to create environments that foster well-being, inclusivity, and support for all.